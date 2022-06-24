Delhi govt's forest dept imposes Rs 5.83 cr fine on RLDA for 'illegally' felling 990 trees

The Delhi government's forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 5.93 crore on the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) for ''illegally'' felling 990 trees at the Bijwasan area here, a government order said.

The order issued by the deputy conservator of forest (west forest division) said according to the report submitted by forest guard Brhamanand Malik, it was observed that approximately 990 trees have been removed or felled by ''illegal, inappropriate and unprofessional act of RLDA'' on 4.09 hectare of area in Bijwasan village. The issue had come to light after two locals approached the Delhi Police and the forest department and complained about felling of trees in the region. The order stated that the team of forest division has restored around 207 logs of trees, buried under the dumped sand and soil, during an excavation exercise conducted from May 26-31. Among the 207 logs, 52 have been found to be in survival condition, including 42 Sheesham trees, five Desi Kikkkar and five Vilayti Kikkar, which are now under the process of rehabilitation, the order said.

''After reviewing the facts submitted by Brahmanand Malik (Forest Guard) and written statement reply submitted by RLDA and seriousness of the issue, the undersigned has ordered to impose the fine of Rs 5,93,70,967 on RLDA (offender) and it was also directed to submit the same in the office of west forest division through demand draft in favour of ''Dy. CONSERVATOR OF FORESTS (WEST)'' by on or before June 30 failing which FIR would be filed on the offender,'' the order stated.

The order also stated that PK Pawan on behalf of the of RLDA has submitted a written reply on May 30 stating ''notwithstanding the above facts, RLDA being a responsible government entity here by submits that the decision of the tree officer as per prevailing law on these subject matter will be fully abided.''