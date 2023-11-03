'Delhi is burning': Air pollution sparks conversation on social media, residents call national capital as 'gas chamber'

On Friday, Delhi continued to remain shrouded in a layer of haze, as the air quality in several parts of the national capital remained in the 'severe' category.

Several residents of the capital city and the national capital region took to social media to share the current situation and how the city has turned into a 'gas chamber'.

"Delhi-NCR reeling under hazardous levels of air pollution. The city has already turned into a gas chamber," an X user wrote, sharing a video of the nearby areas.

Another wrote, "Delhi is burning due to pollution.. We can't even take a deep breath to calm down.. And No, this isn't diwali pollution but get ready to blame it after 10 days."

Delhi’s AQI plunged to 460 on Friday, the worst so far this year. It was recorded at 422 at 10 pm on Thursday, and has been gradually worsening over the past few days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Residents of Delhi blamed the government saying that the condition remains same year on year due to lack of efforts from their end. "The joke is on us. It is our failure that we let the Central and State Governments get away with this every year, for so many years now. Even the mighty sun looks weak, may be just smiling looking at what have we come down to," a user wrote.

Another recalled, "This month, weeks before Diwali was the time when Delhi would be at its finest in my growing up years. The air would be crisp, skies clear, misty mornings and evenings. In 2023, with all our ‘progress’, I am breathing this toxicity."

Meanwhile, the Centre's pollution control panel, keeping in mind the spike in air pollution levels, has ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in the region. Restrictions have also been imposed on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain shut till Saturday in view of the rising air pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

Delhi Metro will run 20 extra train trips across its network starting November 3 in view of the measures taken by pollution control authorities on Thursday to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

