Delhi, Maharashtra register highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra and Delhi recorded their highest-single day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state, recording 63,729 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 19,846 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the state's health department.

The national capital reported 141 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours which is also the highest single-day death count in Delhi. The number of actives cases increased to 61,000, while the positivity rate stood at 19.69 per cent. The state conducted 98,957 COVID-19 tests on Friday, while 12,649 people recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, registered 398 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, while 43,335 patients were discharged. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.12 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.61 per cent, the department said.

While 35,14,181 people are currently under home isolation in the state, 25,168 people are under institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases and 1,185 deaths on Thursday. The number of active cases in the country touched 15.6 lakh.

