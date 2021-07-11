Delhi metro update: Pink Line services to be affected from July 12-15; check out details

Delhi Metro services on Pink Line will be affected between July 12-15 on account of ongoing interlinking work. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Saturday that services on Pink Line will be disrupted between Monday and Thursday due to interlinking work of Overhead Equipment (OHE) on its yet-to-be opened section between Mayur Vihar Pocket1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations.

"Train services during these days on Pink Line will continue to run as usual from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-I section and from IP Extension to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar section," DMRC executive director Anuj Dayal said in the statement.

Furthermore, Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Mandawali, East Vinod Nagar, West Vinod Nagar, Mayur Vihar Pocket-I, and Trilokpuri stations will also be closed during this period, according to the statement.

"First and last train timings from the modified terminal stations for this period (i.e., Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension) will remain unchanged during this period," read the statement.

Announcements have already been made at the stations and inside the trains on the Pink Line regarding the same. The DMRC statement further stated that normal metro services on the corridor will be resumed as per the present practice from July 16 onwards.

The time schedule for the first and last train from the modified terminal stations - Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension - will remain unchanged for the said duration.

"Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period," said the statement.