Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality back in 'severe' category; BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles banned in Gurugram, Faridabad

The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'severe' category on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The overall AQI stood at 452 in Anand Vihar, 434 in RK Puram, 415 in ITO and 460 in Punjabi Bagh as at 7 am today.

Similarly, in Noida, the AQI was recorded at 415 in Sector 62 as at 7 am. In Faridabad's Sector-30, the AQI stood at 416 in the 'severe' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi-NCR grapples with air pollution: Govt ramps up efforts; top 10 points

1. The Haryana transport commissioner has banned the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel category of vehicles. Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the Transport Commissioner, Haryana has banned the use of four-wheeler light motor vehicles of Bharat Stage-III (petrol) and BS IV (diesel) category in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

Compliance with these orders will be seriously ensured in the district, he said, asking the residents of the district to cooperate with the administration to control pollution.

2. The Delhi government on Monday announced the return of its flagship odd-even scheme after four years, anticipating further deterioration of air quality post-Diwali. The odd-even scheme allows cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates and will be implemented from November 13 to 20.

3. In order to protect school children from the harmful effects of air pollution, the government also decided to suspend in-person classes in all schools, except for students in classes 10 and 12 preparing for board exams, until November 10.

4. Stringent restrictions mandated under the final stage of the central government's air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), have also been implemented in Delhi.

5. Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, paddy straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year. According to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) analysis, the capital experienced peak pollution from November 1 to November 15 when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increased.

6. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot chaired a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out a plan for implementing the odd-even scheme in the national capital at Delhi Secretariat. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired an emergency meeting on Monday.

7. Meanwhile, a bench of Justices Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed that there can't be a political battle all the time and that stubble burning needs to be stopped. "We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it's your job," the apex Court told Punjab after the government's counsel said that farmers are burning the stubble on account of economic reasons.

8. Amid the worsening air quality, the Faridabad District Administration has announced that primary schools will remain shut till November 12. Meanwhile, online classes will be conducted for the children, said the District Administration.

9. Similarly, Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations have decided that all schools under its jurisdiction will discontinue physical classes in schools. All schools in the districts Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad are directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-IV up to November 10.

10. A report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) in August said that air pollution is shortening lives by almost 12 years in Delhi.

