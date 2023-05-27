Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for inauguration of new Parliament building

In anticipation of the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, authorities have announced special traffic arrangements in the national capital. The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday, outlining the measures to be implemented to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and enhanced security during the event.

The advisory designates the New Delhi district as a controlled area, imposing stringent regulations that restrict the entry of vehicles to the vicinity. Only specific categories of vehicles will be permitted access, including public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles, and emergency vehicles. These authorised vehicles alone will be granted entry into the designated area.

To delineate the regulated zone, the advisory specified the boundaries as follows: starting from Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, continuing along the roundabouts of Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Janpath, MLNP, Akbar Road, Gol Methi, GKP, Teen Murti Marg, and concluding back at Mother Teresa Crescent Road. Within this delineated area, only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles, and emergency vehicles will have access.

Considering the high-profile nature of the event, with the expected attendance of numerous VVIPs and other dignitaries, the Delhi traffic police strongly urged the public to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district between the hours of 5:30 am and 3 pm on the day of the inauguration.

In light of the temporary traffic restrictions, the advisory emphasised the importance of maintaining patience, adhering to traffic rules, and demonstrating road discipline. It further urged motorists to follow the directions of the traffic personnel stationed at all intersections. To stay informed about the latest updates, the public was encouraged to access information through the official channels of the Delhi Traffic Police, including their Facebook page, Twitter handle, website, and helpline.