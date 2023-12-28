Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's Eve; check all the details here

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow in the entire city on New Year's Eve. Restrictions have been imposed in the areas near Connaught Place, which will be in place on December 31 from 8 pm until the conclusion of New Year celebrations. These restrictions will apply to all private and public vehicles.

Traffic diversion:

The advisory states that no vehicle will be allowed to move towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road - Tolstoy Marg Crossing), Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road, near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg - Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market roundabout, New Delhi GPO roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road - Bangla Sahib Lane, Panchkuian Road - Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor place roundabout, Buta Singh Marg roundabout, and State Entry Road - New Delhi Railway Station.

Vehicles will not be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid entry passes.

Parking diversions:

Motorbike owners can park their vehicles at the following places in the Connaught Place area: Near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, Minto Road on Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, and KG Marg - Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C Hexagon.

As per the shared advisory, parking will also be allowed near the Bengali market roundabout on Babar Road and Tansen Marg, Windsor Place on Rajender Prasad Road and Raisina Road, Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and RK Ashram Road, and near Buta Singh roundabout on Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road.

There will be a limited parking area available near Connaught Place, and it will be on a first-come-first-served basis. The vehicles parked near restricted areas will be towed away and prosecuted.

New Delhi Railway Station access (from south):

Alternative routes have been provided to the commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station. Routes to the Old Delhi Railway Station will remain the same.

People can travel using Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road. Commuters can also use the GPO roundabout, Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road. The third option is the Winsor Place roundabout, Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, 'W' Point, 'A' Point, DDU Marg and BHAV Bhuti Marg. However, entry from Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road, will be prohibited.

The traffic advisory states that motorbike riders can take the second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Paharganj, Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg side via BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, and JLN Marg.

Route suggestion for North Delhi to South Delhi movement

People can take the Ring Road from ISBT to the Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Avoid the mentioned routes in West Delhi:

Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) & Outer Ring Road (From Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk). For Club Road Punjabi Bagh, all commercial traffic, including DTC Buses coming from Raja Garden and going towards Baba Ram Dev Marg (Paschim Puri), will be restricted to taking left turns on Club Road from 4 PM on 31-12-2023 up to 4 AM on 01-01-2024.

Traffic will be diverted towards Roundabout Punjabi Bagh, then on Rohtak Road towards Paschim Puri.

Route suggested for East Delhi to West Delhi movement

Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road.

South Delhi commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned routes:

People are advised to avoid Press Enclave Road Saket to go towards Ring Road, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to Central Market Lajpat Nagar. Bhisham Pitamah Marg to go toward New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road to go towards Ring Road AIIMS.

Heavy traffic is expected due to the New Year celebration at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, and people have been advised to avoid Nelson Mandela Road to go to Gurugram and use Olof Palme Marg, RTR.

Traffic advisory near Hauz Khas Village suggests avoiding the Ring Road between Moti Bagh to Safdarjung Hospital. Use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg to go to IGI Airport.

Due to the New Year celebrations at several places in Aerocity, traffic movement is expected to be slow as there will be extensive checking at the entrance. Commuters planning to go to the airport must keep sufficient time on hand to catch their flights.