Delhi Police recruitment: Salaries up to Rs 81,100, 7th Pay Commission benefits and more

Delhi Police has invited as many as 554 job vacancies for the post of Head Constables (Ministerial)(Group 'C'). The online application link for these 554 job vacancies will be available today. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website delhipolice.nic.in. The last date to apply for the Head Constable post is November 13. The pay matrix for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) (Group 'C') in Delhi Police in Level-4 will start from Rs 22, 500 and will go up to Rs 81,100. The salaries are as per 7th Pay Commission pay scale. Besides, on appointments, candidates would also get admissible allowances given to Central Government employees time to time. Furthermore, the new entrants shall be entitled for the pension benefits as per the 'New Reconstructed Defined Contributory Pension Scheme,' said M.I. Haider, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) (Group 'C') job vacancies detail:

Total number of vacancies: 554

Number of vacancies for male candidates: 372

Number of vacancies for female candidates: 182

10 per cent seats will be reserved for Ex-servicemen and 3 per cent will be reserved for persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Eligibility for Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) (Group 'C') job:

1. A general candidate between 18 to 25 years can apply for the Delhi Police Head Constable post. Whereas the age limit for OBC candidates is kept 28 years and for SC/ST it is 30 years.

2. Candidates applying for this post must be 12th pass from a recognised board must have a typing speed in English at 30 words per minute or Hindi typing speed at 25 w.p.m.

Application forms:

General candidates need to pay Rs 100 to fill the online application form. However, SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/PwD and women candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Method of recruitment for the Head Constable (Ministerial) post:

The selection process will consist of 4 compulsory tests--computer based examination; Physical endurance and medical test; typing test on computer and computer (formatting) test.