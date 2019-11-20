Delhi pollution: AirAsia to provide pollution resistant masks to passengers

In a move to combat deteriorating air quality in the capital, AirAsia India, in a partnership with health technology start-up MFine, said that it would provide pollution resistant masks to its passengers taking flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata to Delhi.

The move comes in the backdrop of an alarming rise in pollution levels in Delhi, said the airline.

"The campaign started on November 19, 2019, and will end on November 29, 2019," the airline added further.

In another statement, the airline said, "Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city currently is 494. According to the monitoring agency SAFAR, the index which measures the level of airborne PM 2.5, can reach deep into the lungs."

In winters, there's a dip in the minimum temperature which makes the air cold and heavy, making it easier for pollutants to settle on ground level.

The motive of the airline is to help passengers cope with fluctuating environmental conditions in the city and remain healthy.

