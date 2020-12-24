Delhi's restaurant serves 'Beer Maggi', netizens say 'yuck'

A Delhi-based restaurant has created a new dish that involves a bizarre combination of Maggi and a beer. Restaurant, Housefull located in GTB Nagar, in north Delhi is serving its customers "Beer Maggi", which is essentially a beer with Maggi in the jug.

Netizens are unable to comprehend why the two amazing items would be mixed and put together. The weird food amalgamation has left the world of the internet in a state of shock.

People have bombed comments with their anger-filled reactions and thoughts. The social media users are calling the dish out, saying it is not only unusual but also unnecessary.

Instagram influencer Dolly Singh called the dish "Yuck".

One user wrote, " Worst post of 2020".