Delhi temperature will not dip to sub-zero cold, says weather agency

On Saturday, a private weather forecast service agency, Skymetweather, rubbished the rumours, claiming that the Delhi temperature may dip to minus 4 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Skymetweather tweeted: “There are rumours going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumours. Ongoing WD is moving away eastwards.”

IMPORTANT THREAD 🧵 There are rumors going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of #Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD is moving away eastwards. #DelhiWeather — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) January 13, 2023

In the series of tweets, the weather agency further said, “Icy cold winds from north have already commenced over Rajasthan and Gujarat leading to a drop in minimum and maximum temperatures. Temperatures of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and west Madhya Pradesh may fall from January 14 and 15.”

The weather agency further claimed that Delhi may witness a minimum of 3-4 degrees between 16 and 18 January but won't go below 0 degrees further adding that isolated pockets may witness minimum temperature of around 2 degrees. Subzero minimums are possible over parts of Rajasthan such as Sikar and Churu. A fresh western disturbance will approach western Himalayas from Jan 19 and cold northerly winds will be replaced by westerly winds and gradually by warm easterlies.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned several northern states of another cold wave in the next few hours. As a result, flocks of tourists are now attracted by the fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali, Jammu, and Kashmir.

Delhi authorities have started the initiative of setting up numerous shelter homes after the weather office predicted the chilling weather conditions which are going to hit the city from Saturday.

Meanwhile, a report said over 40 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport due to bad weather conditions.

Also Read: Delhi weather: Severe cold wave, dense fog in national capital; over 30 trains, 34 flights delayed