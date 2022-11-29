Delhi thief steals 23,400 tubes of toothpaste worth Rs 11 lakh; arrested in UP

Delhi Police arrested a thief after he stole approximately 23,400 tubes of toothpaste worth Rs 11 lakh and one mobile phone from the warehouse where he worked in Lahori Gate in Delhi. Udhal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, has been identified as the accused.

In connection with the theft, Singh filed a complaint with Lahori Gate police and claimed that 215 boxes of Close-up and Dabur-Red toothpaste tubes, as well as one mobile phone, had been stolen from his warehouse.

He suspected his warehouse employee Udai Kumar alias Santosh of the theft.

A police team went to the scene and checked and analysed approximately 40 CCTV footages of the scene and nearby places/routes taken by the culprit, as well as the suspect's CDR. The accused, a 23-year-old man, was apprehended using CCTV cameras and technical surveillance. The police arrested the thief and recovered the stolen items.

During questioning, Santosh admitted to hatching a plan to steal goods after landing a job at Kunwar Pal Singh's godown. He was aware that Singh had left the warehouse keys with Guddu, the owner of a small tea stall nearby.



On November 20, while Singh was away, Santosh asked Guddu for the keys under the guise of receiving a delivery. He then hired two rickshaws, filled them with toothpaste boxes, and boarded a bus to his hometown of Bahraich.

"The accused has been arrested. The stolen items are worth around Rs 11 lakh," Keshav Prasad Chaudhary, SP Bahraich, told TOI.