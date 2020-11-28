Delhi traffic update: Roads and routes to avoid today amid farmers' protest

As thousands of farmers entered Delhi to hold a peaceful protest against the three recent farm laws, the traffic movement was affected on key roads in the national capital. Delhi traffic police closed the Singhu and Tikri borders amid the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

The city's traffic police's official Twitter handle, 'Delhi Traffic Police' in a tweet informed that traffic was not allowed from the outer ring road to Singhu border and Azadpur towards Singhu border.



Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border.



"We appeal to commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chaudhary said. Saturday being a holiday for most office goers, the traffic situation in other parts is better than Friday, she said. Additionally, traffic has been diverted from Azad Pur Terminal Underpass, Azad Pur Chowk and G T K Depot.



Traffic movement is not allowed from outer ring road to Singhu border and Azadpur towards Singhu border.



On Friday, Delhi Police curtailed movement at several places, including Dhansa, Jharoda Kalan, Tikri, Gurugram, Singhu and Chilla, to prevent protesting farmers from entering Delhi.

Sections of Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GT Karnal Road, NH-44 were also closed.

The restrictions led to chaos and confusion among commuters who were stuck for hours.

Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have called for a 'Delhi Chalo' march through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa.

They have been demanding that the central government repeal the new farm laws, which, they say, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultations with the stakeholders.(With PTI inputs)

