DU 1st cut-off list: Hindu College announces highest cut-off of 99% for political science

DU 1st cut-off list: The University of Delhi has announced first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses a day ahead of the scheduled date on June 27. Students can check cut-offs on the official website of DU -- du.ac.in. Several North and South campus colleges including SRCC, Miranda house, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Jesus and Mary College, Gargi College, PGDAV, Satyawati College, Mata Sundari College for Women, and Shivaji College have released their first cut-off lists. This year, top DU college Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has announced a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for economics honors.

Hindu College has the highest cut-off for science courses at 98.3 per cent for physics honors and 97.75 for statistics honors and mathematics. Besides, Hindu College has also pegged highest score of 99 per cent for political science honors -- a marginal increase over last year.

Lady Sri Ram College's popular courses like BA and psychology honors have 97 per cent and 98.75 per cent cut-offs.

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has the highest cut-off for journalism at 98.50 per cent, while Kirori Mal College has 98.50 cut-off for B.Com honors.

Cut-off in North-Campus-based Hansraj College has increased marginally, 0.5 per cent, in few programmes, including BA economics honors. Here, general candidates will need 97.25% for BA English (Hons) and 98.5% for BA Economics (Hons). 98.25% is the cut-off for BCom in Hansraj.

As many as 3,67,895 candidates had registered on the varsity's admission portal till June 22 -- the last day for registering, with 2,58,388 making payments. According to the data, 84,021 female candidates and 68,457 male candidates applied for admission under the unreserved category. Applications from 4,044 male applicants and 3,056 female applicants were received under the Scheduled Tribe category. Over 17,000 male candidates and more than 16,000 female candidates applied for admission under the Scheduled Caste quota.

As many as 32,926 male candidates and 22,531 female candidates applied for admission under the Other Backward Class non-creamy layer quota. Under the newly introduced Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, 5,528 male candidates, 3,562 female candidates and one candidate from the third gender applied for admission. This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. There will also be separate cut-offs for the EWS category.

Here's the schedule of DU Cutoffs:

First Cut off-- June 28, 2019

Second Cut off- -July 4, 2019

Third Cut off --July 9, 2019

Fourth Cut off -- July 15, 2019

Fifth cut off --July 20, 2019

List of some of the top colleges with courses and cutoffs:

LSR

B.Com (Hons)-98%

BA (Hons) political Science-98%

BA (Hons.) History- 97%

BA (Hons) Psychology-98.75%

BA(hONS) English-97.75%

Miranda

BA (Hons) English-97.75%

BSc. Zoology (Hons)-97.33%

BA (Hons) History 97%

BSc. (Hons) Mathematics- 96%

Hansraj College

BSc (Hons) Chemistry-96.33%

BSc (Hons) Computer Science-97%

B.Sc (Hons)Physics-97.33%

BA(Hons) Economics-98.5%

Kirorimal College

BA (Hons) English-97%

BA (Hons) History-95%

BA(Hons) Political Science-96%

BA (Hons) Chemistry-96%