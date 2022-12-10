Demand for water geysers and room heaters to surge this winter season

As the temperature has started to dip in certain parts of India, the demand for winter appliances such as geysers, water heaters, immersion rods, and room heaters is likely to increase in the coming weeks across northern India. Considering prior years' demand, consumer appliances companies, in both organised and unorganised electronic retail, have already stocked up and are anticipating higher demand for water geysers, room heaters and electric kettles this winter season.

Mumbai-headquartered Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited is expecting a surge in demand for water heaters. Anand Kumar N, Vice President - Appliances - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., told Business Today, “In Water heaters, like last year where we experienced a prolonged winter, this year with cold waves already hitting, we are looking at a 20-25 per cent increase in demand YOY.” And in case of a sudden surge in demand, Crompton has a strategy in place. “Given our prior experience in water heaters, we deploy a built-up plan to tackle the surge in demand. This strategy helped us to accommodate additional 15-20% demand this year for water heaters. We have distributed production capacities with multiple vendors, which helps us to balance the supplies in case of a surge in demand,” he adds. The company is expecting a good season across markets like Delhi, Jalandhar, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Patna, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad.

Along with water geysers, brands expect the demand for Oil Filled Radiators (OFR), Carbon and Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heaters to go up by at least 15-20 per cent. Echoing the sentiment, Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales, told Business Today that while the company is expecting the sale of room heaters to pick up in Delhi NCR and a few parts of Gujarat in the coming days, geysers and other winter categories, do well all across.

But as the winter has been slightly warmer until now compared to the last year, all this demand will primarily depend on the temperatures in the future.

Also read: Delhi witnesses coldest November morning on Monday as mercury drops to 8.9 degrees

Also read: 'Never a better time': Meesho co-founder sees the bright side of 'funding winter'