Delhi witnesses coldest November morning on Monday as mercury drops to 8.9 degrees

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees on Monday, a Skymet report said. According to the report, the minimum temperature will continue to be below normal for a few days, however, some changes in temperatures will possibly be seen by the month's end due to changes in wind patterns.

The day temperatures are also likely to drop, which are forecast to settle at over 26 degrees Celsius. Skymet said that the afternoons will continue to be warmer as compared to the morning hours that will be chill.

IMD on Sunday stated that the national capital recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. However, Saturday's temperature was surpassed by the Monday morning.

The air quality index (107) of Delhi remains in the moderate category for today, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, (SAFAR) website mentioned.

An AQI (air quality index) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants regularly on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas (before peak hours) and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills is advised to be continued.

There also has been regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction and Demolition (C&D) sites and enforcement of direction on the use of Ani-Smog guns.

Earlier this month, the AQI reached 332. As a result, the Delhi government had to impose the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. The plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining areas and the entry of trucks into the national capital region were banned as part of anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).



Also read: Centre's pollution watchdog lifts GRAP stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR amid improved AQI

Also read: Delhi air pollution: Residents struggle to breathe as AQI remains severe for third day in a row