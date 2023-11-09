Dhanteras 2023: Do's and Don'ts to follow to increase wealth and prosperity

Dhanteras, also known as 'Dhanatrayodashi', is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

This day is a celebration aimed at increasing wealth and prosperity. It is regarded as the most auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar for buying items like precious metals, utensils and other valuables. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated across the country on November 10, Friday.

As the country gears up to celebrate the auspicious occassion tomorrow, here's a list of certain dos and don'ts to follow in order to invite wealth and prosperity into your life.

Dhanteras 2023: Dos and Don'ts to follow

Dos:

1. It is important to perform Lakshmi puja on the day of Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal, the two hours immediately following sunset. People should also clean their house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

2. It is advised to buy brooms as they are said to be a symbol of Goddess Laxmi. Buying gold, silver coins as well as idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha is considered auspicious on this day.

3. Worshipping and feeding cows is also recommended on the day of Dhanteras.

4. The mantras of Goddess Laxmi must be recited on this day. People must help the sick and those in need and provide them with medicines as Lord Dhanvantri is worshipped on Dhanteras, who is considered the god of medicine.

5. Buying salt on Dhanteras is considered lucky. This salt can be used on the day of Diwali to drive out all the bad energies during cleaning. It can be used in preparing meals as well.

Don'ts

1. People should not purchase sharp objects like scissors, knives, among others on this auspicious day.

2. Avoid selling things on this day.

3. Avoid using garlic, onion, egg and meat while cooking on Dhanteras.

4. Refrain from activities like drinking alcohol, gambling on the day of Dhanteras.

5. Steer clear of buying black-coloured things on Dhanteras. Instead, go for bright colours like gold, orange, yellow among others.

