Did Nana Patekar slap a fan for trying to take selfie with him? Here's the truth

Film director Anil Sharma has come forward to clear the air about the recent viral video involving Nana Patekar, where he can be seen smacking a fan on his head after he tries to click a selfie with the veteran. The video was posted this morning and went viral in no time, and people slammed the actor for his act.

However, Anil Sharma clarified the truth behind the viral video and told AajTak: “I have just come to know about this news. I was watching the same video just now. Nana has not hit anyone; rather, that is a shot from my film. We were filming it on the road in the middle of Banaras, where a boy who comes near Nana has to be hit on the head. Shooting was going on, and Nana also hit him.”

“But the crowd gathered there recorded it on their mobile cameras and then leaked the shot of the film. Now, Nana is being projected as a negative and rude actor on social media, which is completely wrong. Through Aaj Tak, I would request that the fans understand the truth of this video. This is a shot from the film. Nana has not hit anyone,” he added.

Nana Patekar is currently shooting for his next film in Varanasi. Today morning, a video of Nana Patekar from Varanasi was all over the internet in which he can be seen smacking a fan on the head who tried to take a selfie with him. The shared 10-second viral video was recorded near Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, where the actor is shooting for his next film.

Nana Patekar was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War', and at the time of the film's release, director Vivek Agnihotri spoke to AajTak about the rumours surrounding Patekar in the film industry. He said, “Mujh sab ne bola pagal hogae ho kya? Kaha ja rahi ho? Woh toh marta hai directors ko (Are you mad? Where are you going? He beats his directors). Many big directors have suffered; there is no doubt in that. But we made a list of all the actors who didn’t comprise in their acting even when the role was bad, and we stopped at Nana Patekar. Everybody told me not to go to him because he is a madman who interferes a lot and he himself will end up directing the film. But I had belief in him.”

Work-wise, Nana Patekar is all set to make his OTT debut with 'Laal Batti', a political thriller, which will be directed by Prakash Jha.

