Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to host football legend David Beckham for dinner

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are gearing up to welcome football sensation David Beckham to their home in Mumbai for an exclusive dinner on Wednesday

“David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador, and he will be meeting Sonam and Anand during his trip to Mumbai. The power-couple will be hosting David today when he is in Mumbai and have invited the crème de la crème icons of the city for a dinner at their residence,” India Today quoted a source as saying.

According to the report, the dinner is expected to be an intimate affair, with just 25 guests in attendance. "It is a very private affair. We are hearing only 25 people have made the cut for this grand soirée! Sonam and Anand are major entrepreneurs themselves, with Anand being at the top of the heap with a business empire. Sonam is Bollywood royalty and a global fashion icon,” India Today quoted the source as saying.

It is also suggested that this meal will be more than just a gathering of renowned people, and there are chances that the celebrities may end up collaborating on a project together. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Sonam Kapoor was most recently seen in the 2023 film Blind, with Purab Kohli.

Meanwhile, David Beckham and Virat Kohli were enjoying a bit of football before the IND v NZ semi-final in Mumbai. The two cricketing icons were seen exchanging passes and doing some light dribbling on the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium. Beckham was also seen talking to Indian players ahead of the toss.

Beckham also stood for India's national anthem during the India vs New Zealand cricket match at the World Cup 2023 semi-final. The former England captain was present at the stadium to watch the match and was seen standing up.

