Disney+ Hotstar to offer free mobile viewing for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be available to stream ‘Free on Mobile’ for those using the Disney+ Hotstar app. This move underscores the streaming platform’s continued commitment to making sports more accessible to diverse audiences, an official statement mentioned.

Related Articles

Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, said: “By offering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 for free on mobile, we aim to make the game of cricket more accessible, reach a wider audience across the country and ensure that none of the sporting action is missed."

He added that during the last year’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup were offered for free on mobile. The move attracted newer audience and helped the firm to significantly expand viewership.

Concurrency records were broken five times during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as the viewers streamed free on mobile via the Disney+ Hotstar app. The highest concurrency recorded was 5.9 crore during the finals between Team India and Team Australia.

The first match will take place between US and Canada on June 2, 2024, from 6.00 AM IST. The ninth edition of the tournament will be hosted by West Indies and the USA. The event will feature 20 teams competing across 55 games to be crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 champions.

Viewers can stream the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 live and free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament will also be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.