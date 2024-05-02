T20 World Cup: Amul to sponsor USA, South Africa

Dairy company, Amul, is set to sponsor the USA and South Africa in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, as confirmed by the cricket boards of the respective teams on Thursday. The USA will be co-hosting the tournament for the first time, with some matches, including the semifinals and finals, to be held in the Caribbean.

Amul has been designated as the Lead Arm sponsor for both the USA and South African teams. The tournament will kick off with a match between USA and Canada on June 1.

"The goodness of Amul Milk will empower the USA Cricket team to win hearts and laurels from across the world. We wish our best to the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024," Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, said in a statement.

"Amul has been associated with the South Africa team in the 2019 ODI series and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. We are proud to further strengthen our association with the South Africa men’s cricket team and wish them all the best for the T20 World Cup,” said Mehta on the association with the Proteas.

Amul has a history of sponsoring cricket teams, with the Netherlands, South Africa, and Afghanistan among their previous beneficiaries. Amul milk is also available in the USA.

"Amul is one of India's most iconic and trusted dairy brands and will feature on the leading sleeve of the Proteas World Cup playing kit," said Cricket South Africa.

The USA recently registered a 4-0 victory over Canada in a bilateral series. South Africa's first match in the World Cup will be against Sri Lanka on June 3.

Indian T20 World Cup team

After a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad, BCCI announced the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. While Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal made it to the team, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh made it to the reserves.

The Indian team is as follows: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, with Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan as reserves.