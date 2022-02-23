DMRC revamps website, app to make it 'world class' and 'user interactive'

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday launched its revamped website and mobile application for commuters. The corporation claims that the website and application are of ‘world standard’ with many features that are not available with the counterparts in London, Paris, Seoul, and other big cities across the world.

Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC, said, “Many features that are not available with world top metros’ website and app, were put in our website. Suggestions are invited as it's a dynamic situation with things growing rapidly in IT. The e-commerce sector will be invited soon. For example, if someone wants groceries to be delivered at their destination, or anything else, we are working on it. Many more concepts, like e-shopping mall, are being explored. It will go next level in a couple of years.”

An official DMRC spokesperson said that the first DMRC website was launched within 8 days in the year 1998 for some international tender that was to be floated.

“We wanted to bring in the best website, during CWG 2010, we changed remarkably. Today a revamped [version] is launched, from 20 pages to now one of the world's most interactive websites. From recharge of smart card to real-time estimate and map for travel are available. Our social media channels were launched in 2018. It gets over 20 lakh hits everyday including from foreign countries,” said the spokesperson.

“Re-launching was difficult as it was done during Covid-19 time. Many were unwell and some were in ICU but we did it. The website and app have phone numbers of each metro station, all metro police stations and we have also added tourism places,” he added.

Clicking on the map on the starting and destination station provides all information possible including the infrastructure of the station, locality, and facilities at the metro station.

The DMRC has added 30 tourist places to the website and app, one can select any of them for the nearest metro station for an easy visit.

“Our website is better than many metros like London, Paris, etc. We are getting 1000 hits per second on the website now. It's both in Hindi and English with two separate sections for passenger and corporate,” he added.

The website has several features and can tell which stations are closed, along with the shortest and minimal interchange route to any destination. The website also lets you know the fare, availability of lifts, closed stations, peak hours, and many more, including last-mile connectivity, lost items section, and first and last train timing at metro stations.