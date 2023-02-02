Domino's Chandigarh outlet fined Rs 1,512 for charging a customer Rs 12 for a carry bag

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has ordered Domino's Pizza India Limited and its outlet in Chandigarh to pay a fine of Rs 1,512 to a Chandigarh resident for charging him Rs 12 for a carry bag.

Paras Sharma, a resident of Chandigarh, alleged that he visited a Domino's outlet at Sector 15 on 29th May 2019 and ordered one Gold Corn pizza along with one sachet. The bill came to be Rs 79.75. Afterwards, he learned that the outlet had charged him Rs 12 extra for a carry bag through a separate bill.

The complainant asked the outlet to return the money for the carry bag, but they refused, forcing the complainant to buy the carry bag to carry his order (takeaway order), he claimed.

Domino's and Jubilant Foodworks Limited, which is the operator of Domino’s in India, denied the allegation through a written reply that the complaint was 'false, vexatious and based on misrepresentations'. They said that the complainant purchased the paper bag and hence was charged for it.

They also claimed that the complainant was asked before giving him the delivery about the purchase of the paper bag, and when he confirmed, the same was billed along with other items purchased.

After hearing the argument, the Commission said, “As such seller is obliged to deliver the goods in a complete state of delivery, and the delivery of goods means physically handing over the goods from the seller to the buyer in a complete deliverable state and also that the packing of goods is also a state in putting the goods in deliverable state and the expenses incurred to put the goods into the deliverable state shall be suffered by the seller.'

It further stated, “As it stands proved on record that the restaurant of Dominos India had charged an amount of Rs 12 from the complainant for the carry bag, the said act of Domino's India clearly amounts to unfair trade practice.”

