'Done with BCCI, those above 30 being treated as 80-year-olds': Murali Vijay eyes 'opportunities abroad'

Murali Vijay, a veteran Indian opening batsman who has played for Men in Blue in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs, and nine T20 Internationals to date, has made a playful jab at the BCCI, the governing body of Indian cricket, and stated his desire to look for opportunities abroad. The 38-year-old Tamil Nadu batsman last appeared for India in the second Test against Australia in Perth in 2018. He scored 0 and 20 runs in two innings in that game, and he has never played for India again since.

Since December 2019, the legendary batter who once played at the highest level and delivered numerous memorable hits for Team India has not even participated in the Ranji Trophy. His most recent first-class appearance for Tamil Nadu was against Karnataka on December 9-12, 2019 in Dindigul. The former cricketer for Chennai Super Kings, who also led Punjab Kings in the 2016 IPL, no longer participates in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), but he has expressed a desire to play competitive cricket again and.

In an interview with former Indian women's cricket team head coach W V Raman during a weekly show on Sportstar, the 38-year-old cricketer took aim at the BCCI and said, "I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket."

Vijay expressed his disappointment at not being given opportunities and stated that there is a need for a shift in attitude toward a player's age.

"After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on the street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened has happened," he added.