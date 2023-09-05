'Don't take fans for granted', says Venkatesh Prasad amid shortage of World Cup 2023 tickets

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to have more transparency in its 2023 World Cup ticket sales. He said they should focus on keeping diehard fans happy instead of reserving most of the tickets for the World Cup for corporates and members.

His remarks came as fans faced issues in booking tickets for the mega tournament on the official partner, BookMyShow, especially for matches involving India. Many cricket fans reported experiencing long wait times, to the extent of 5-6 hours, only to leave empty handed.

Moreover, there were speculations on social media that only a small percentage of seats were made available to the common audience for the India-Pakistan match to be held in Ahmedabad.

"I urge the @BCCI to have more transparency in the World Cup ticketing system and not take fans for granted. Definitely in a stadium like Ahmedabad, for an #IndvsPak clash more than the sold 8500 tickets need to be available when the capacity is 1 lakh+. Likewise for all other matches, a larger chunk needs to be for the fans," Prasad said on X (formerly Twitter).

I urge the @BCCI to have more transparency in the World Cup ticketing system and not take fans for granted. Definitely in a stadium like Ahmedabad, for an #IndvsPak clash more than the sold 8500 tickets need to be available when the capacity is 1 lakh + . Likewise for all other… — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 4, 2023

In a separate tweet, Prasad said the ticketing system could have been planned in a better way.

"It’s never been very easy to get World Cup tickets. But this time has been harder than before. Could have been better planned and I feel for the fans who have had high hopes and struggled to get tickets. I sincerely hope one of the most important stakeholders, the fans get their worth and I hope @BCCI makes it easier for the fans," he said.

Meanwhile, many users took to X to complain to the BCCI of the frustrating experience they had to go through in order to book tickets for the ODI World Cup.

If you are the biggest fan of Indian cricket then this is a cruel joke on you. #BCCI has snatched away your right to go and watch India's 🇮🇳 matches in the #WorldCup2023 ! Shame on such a rich board for messing with the Indian audience @sports_tak @vikrantgupta73 #BookMyShowScam… pic.twitter.com/L7siNDbqNB — Harimohan Meena (@Professor_Meena) September 5, 2023

#BookMyShowScam

Huge scams and corruption going on in the ticket issuance for Cricket World Cup 2023. BCCI is only releasing less than 10% of inventory for the general public that sells out within seconds. Even if you enter the queue exactly at 8:00 PM you won't get the tickets. pic.twitter.com/JnI8VgAmgn — Yash Kher (@ykher417) September 2, 2023

#RTI should be filed against #BookMyShow. How tickets r sold off before the time of commencement selling ? How sold off tickets r available at other sites at an exorbitant price ? Rs 1,854,140 /- for Ind vs Pak match at Ahmedabad. #INDvPAK #BookMyShowScam #ICC #BCCI #WC2023 pic.twitter.com/Od4p6aN2gv — Gairik Maji (@gairick) September 2, 2023

India will start their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia in Chennai before taking on Afghanistan in Delhi, three days later.

The third match of their campaign will be against Pakistan, which is scheduled for October 14.