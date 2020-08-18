Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 due to liver cirrhosis

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away at the age of 50 after battling with liver cirrhosis for two years. Kamat is best known for directing film 'Drishyam'. Kamat had multiple organ failure and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on July 31.

Kamat was suffering form liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Kamat, who also made the action film Force and the Irrfan Khan-led Madaari, died at 4.24 pm.

The news of the director's death was confirmed by actor Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter. He wrote, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."