Drunk man who urinated on woman banned by Air India for 30 days, crew to be probed

Following a public outrage on a recent in-flight incident where a male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class, the airline has reportedly banned the passenger from flying with Air India for 30 days.

"The passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines," an Air India spokesperson told ANI.

The spokesperson also said that Air India has constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of the crew. With this, it also aims to address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation.

"We're in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the probe and reporting process," the spokesperson added.

This comes as a recent case of negligence by the airline has come to the fore after an inebriated man exposed himself and urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) in the Air India flight.

The incident occurred on November 26 onboard Air India flight AI 102 when the flight was on its way from New York JFK airport to New Delhi.

The woman, in a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, complained that AI cabin crew were insensitive to the situation and simply gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into, and no action was taken against the male passenger.

