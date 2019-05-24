DU Admission 2019: Delhi University may begin UG admission today; here's all you need to know

The Delhi University (DU) is likely to start its admission to undergraduate (UG) courses today. Earlier, DU Admission 2019 process was expected to start from April 20, 2019. However, due to the Lok Sabha Elections, the date had been put off.

"We are deciding the date of release of the application form. It can be on May 24, 25 or 27 (Friday, Saturday or Sunday)", Indian Express quoted DU Admission in charge, Rajeev Gupta as saying. The Delhi University Undergraduate admission process is likely to continue till May 31. For this year's academic session, National Testing Agency (NTA) will reportedly conduct entrance examinations for various Delhi University courses.

The process for admission to UG courses of Delhi University will be online. However, for some courses, such as Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech (IT and Mathematical Innovations), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, entrance tests will be conducted.

"All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and quota," the university said in a statement. It may be noted that the first cut off list of Delhi University (DU) is expected on June 14, 2019.

Here's how to register and fill in DU Application form 2019:

Registration process:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the University.

Step-2: Click on the 'New Applicant Signup' tab.

Step-3: Create the new user account and follow the steps as directed.

Step-4: Click on the 'New Registration' link.

Step-5: Enter all the necessary details.

Step-6: Once you are done, click on the 'Register' option. You registration process will be completed.

Step-7: Now, go to your mailbox and confirm your registration.

Application form process:

Step-1: Once you've registered, click on the tab of 'DU Application form 2019'.

Step-2: Now, enter your personal and academic details.

Step-3: Select the course and its admission procedure (merit/entrance-based).

Step-4: Select the Sports or ECA quota, as applicable.

Step-5: Upload the required documents including your photograph and signature.

Step-6: Now, pay the application fees.

Step-7: Download the soft copy and take a print out of the complete application form.

