Dubai's restaurant chain Doner and Gyros to invest Rs 200 crore in India

Dubai-based quick service restaurant chain Doner and Gyros will invest Rs 200 crore over the next five years for expansion in India, a senior official said Wednesday.

"A total of Rs 200 crore will be invested over the next five years for expansion in India," said Preteek Sachdev, chief executive officer-director of 4TPS Food Pvt Ltd, India's franchise of Doner and Gyros, after opening its door in Punjab.

The brand is entering into a partnership with FranGlobal, the overseas arm of franchise solutions company Franchise India Holdings Ltd, and is looking to open 150-200 stores in India over the next five years, he said.

Launched in 2014, Doner and Gyros is currently has 22 outlets in UAE, Lebanon, the UK and Saudi Arabia, he said.

"We have already expanded to 21 locations in less than five years. By this year end, Doner and Gyros will be up and running at 30 locations," he said adding that the brand will be entering North America, Canada and Los Angeles, apart from India.