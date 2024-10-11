'Each time I backed off in fear': When Ratan Tata said he almost got married four times

In a rare glimpse into his personal life, late industrialist Ratan Tata had revealed that he almost got married four times throughout his life. The business tycoon, known for his philanthropic endeavors and leadership skills, shared this interesting anecdote during an interview in 2021.

In a 2011 interview with CNN, Ratan Tata revealed that he came close to getting married four times but backed out each time due to fear or other reasons. "Each situation was different, but looking back, it wasn’t a bad decision," he said. Reflecting on his past, Tata admitted that marriage could have added complications to his life.

Tata also mentioned a particular time when he was living in the United States and had fallen in love. He explained that their relationship ended because of the geopolitical situation at that time.

"I was very serious about a relationship when I was working in the US. The only reason we didn't get married was that I returned to India, and she was supposed to join me. That was during the Indo-Chinese conflict," he said, referring to the 1962 border war. He explained that the war was seen as a major issue in the US, which led his partner to decide against moving to India. She later got married in the US.

Tata returned to India in 1962 to take care of his sick grandmother, which changed his life both personally and professionally. While many have been curious about his choice to stay single, Tata has openly discussed his feelings about it in various interviews.

In an interview on "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal," Tata discussed his feelings about being single and without children. When Simi asked him, “What motivates you without a wife or family?” Tata took a moment to think and replied, "There are times I feel lonely without a spouse or family and I sometimes wish I had one. But I also enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about someone else's feelings or concerns."

Ratan Tata's final rites will take place in Mumbai and will be conducted with full state honors, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.