Earthquake in Noida: Mild tremors of magnitude 3.0 felt in Noida

Tremors from a medium-intensity earthquake were felt in Noida at 10:42 pm on Wednesday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake measured 3.0 on Richter scale. No loss of life or property were reported.

The earthquake originated 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh at a depth of 4 km, the NCS said. The time of earthquake was 10.42 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 had occurred in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.

Since April 12, Delhi alone has reported four low intensity quakes -- April 12 (3.5), April 13 (2.7), May 10 (3.4) and May 15 (2.2).