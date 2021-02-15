scorecardresearch
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bihar; epicentre 20 km North-West of Nalanda

The earthquake hit Bihar at 9:23 pm on Monday at a depth of 5 km from the surface

Earthquake tremors of 3.5 magnitude felt in Bihar's Nalanda region on Monday night. The earthquake tremors were felt at around 9:23 pm. The National Center for Seismology has stated that the epicentre of this earthquake was 20 km North-West (NW) of Nalanda, Bihar.

The earthquake hit Bihar at 9:23 pm on Monday at a depth of 5 km from the surface. According to Dainik Jagran, earthquake tremors were experienced in many districts of Bihar. The tremors caused people to rush out of their homes and into the streets.

