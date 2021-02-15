Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bihar; epicentre 20 km North-West of Nalanda

Earthquake tremors of 3.5 magnitude felt in Bihar's Nalanda region on Monday night. The earthquake tremors were felt at around 9:23 pm. The National Center for Seismology has stated that the epicentre of this earthquake was 20 km North-West (NW) of Nalanda, Bihar.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 15-02-2021, 21:23:47 IST, Lat: 25.41 & Long: 85.35, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 20km NW of Nalanda, Bihar, India for more information https://t.co/xfZx1ZVZpi pic.twitter.com/BROfBv31Ik - National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 15, 2021

The earthquake hit Bihar at 9:23 pm on Monday at a depth of 5 km from the surface. According to Dainik Jagran, earthquake tremors were experienced in many districts of Bihar. The tremors caused people to rush out of their homes and into the streets.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shakes Japan's northeastern coast