Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Ladakh

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocked Ladakh on Friday afternoon (September 25) with tremors being felt in Leh. The earthquake hit the union territory at 4.27 pm. The epicentre of the quake was 129 kilometres northeast of Leh originating at the depth of 10 kilometres, according to National Center for Seismology. Several locals also shared posts about the tremors having caused cracks in buildings. Meanwhile, no loss of life has been reported so far. This is the second earthquake to hit the Ladakh region within this week. Earlier on Wednesday, September 23, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale had hit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)