scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shakes Japan's northeastern coast

The earthquake was centered about 60 kilometers (37 miles) beneath the ocean bed

Representational Image Representational Image

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a strong earthquake has hit off the coast of north-eastern Japan, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking if there were any problems, and there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area following Saturday night's magnitude 7.1 quake.

There is no danger of a tsunami, according to NHK TV.

The agency said the quake was centered about 60 kilometers (37 miles) beneath the ocean bed.

The shaking was felt in Tokyo, to the southwest.

The same area was slammed by a tsunami, quake and nuclear disaster in March 2011.

Also Read: Earthquake tremors jolt north India, epicentre in Tajikistan

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos