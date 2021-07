Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on late Monday night, on July 5.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), "Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm."

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/x8EUmqNYc8 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021



The tremors were reported to be of low-to-moderate intensity.

