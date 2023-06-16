4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Guwahati, Bangladesh, parts of Northeast

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Guwahati and other parts of the Northeastern region on Friday. According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake's, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, epicentre was in Bangladesh. The tremors were felt at 10.16 am (IST).

According to a report by news agency ANI, there were no reports of any loss of lives or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km ,Region: Bangladesh — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 16, 2023

Another earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on June 11, an official bulletin confirmed. A National Center for Seismology report said the June 11 quake was recorded at 11.35 am with the epicentre in Sonitpur district, which is on the banks of the Brahmaputra river. The depth of the quake was five km.

Two days back, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was reported in the Kutch area of Gujarat, a day before Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

The Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar, said the epicentre of the earthquake was 5 kilometres West-Southwest of Bhachau in Kutch district. The quake struck at 5:05 pm on Wednesday.