'Eat food from Kerala after 10 years': How Virat Kohli's words inspired Sanju Samson

Batsman Sanju Samson who has spearheaded Rajasthan Royals' solid form in the Indian Premier League 2020 talked about how Virat Kohli's advice inspired him. Samson bats in the key third position and has been instrumental in the team's victories.

The 25-year-old who seems to be in good form said that he had a conversation with Virat Kohli that changed his perception on fitness. During a gym session, he said, he asked Kohli how the latter maintains such high standards of fitness. The Indian skipper told him that he only has time of like a decade to play cricket and can do whatever else he wants after that.

"When I was in the gym with the Indian team, I asked Virat bhai what his training routine is and how he puts so much energy into fitness. I kept on asking him a lot of such different questions. Then he asked me 'Sanju how many years are you going to play cricket', so I said that I am 25 right now, and I can play for another 10 years or so. Then Virat told me, after 10 years you can do whatever, you can eat food from Kerala and whatever else you want to do, but you won't be able to play cricket after these 10 years. So, why don't you give everything, whatever you have, to cricket in these 10 years," said Samson.

The RR batsman said that this was an eye-opener for him. He is dedicated towards his game but Kohli's advice only made him want to work harder.

In a team with senior players like Steve Smith and Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson has really shone through. He scored 159 runs in two innings. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, Samson scored 74 off 32 balls, while in the game against Kings XI Punjab, he scored 85 runs in 42 balls.

Also read: IPL 2020: Anand Mahindra's life lessons from Rahul Tewatia's inimitable game

Also read: Staging IPL 2021 within four months of IPL 2020 could be boon for stakeholders