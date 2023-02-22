Kota: Edtech firm PhysicsWallah's staff gets into a scuffle with students; video goes viral

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW) has reportedly fired the manager of one of its coaching centres in Rajasthan's Kota after a video of a scuffle between the management and the students went viral on social media platforms.

"We have already initiated disciplinary action against Vidhyapeeth’s Kota center manager. However, our primary concerns and focus are on the Vidhyapeeth students and their well-being. We have set up a help desk where students can share their concerns without hesitation," Kundan Kumar, Center Head, Kota, said.

In the clip that has surfaced on the internet, a man, presumably a member of the management, is seen pushing a student while others crowd around.

"With entrance exams around the corner, we want students to focus on their preparation. The faith and trust the students have in the PW Vidhyapeeth will not be eroded due to this one-off incident. Our senior teachers and management have reached the Kota center to understand and address the situation," Kumar added.

The company claimed that it is taking systematic resolutions for the smooth functioning of the classes, and students’ welfare will remain the top priority for PW.

Meanwhile, in the comments section of the clip, users have levelled similar accusations against the management team of the ed-tech platform.

"PW management is not good," said a user.

The management of PhysicsWallah is very bad, said another, adding, "I feel like when they take a class and when they speak, they don't listen to the students.."

The management is very dirty, claimed another user. He also alleged that "no faculty is supportive".

PhysicsWallah (PW) has opened its first offline centre in Kota, Rajasthan in 2022.

The news comes as the company's founder and CEO Alakh Pandey is gearing up to get married with fiancee Shivani Dubey. The wedding will take place this month.

Also Read: WATCH: Air India passengers corner staff after Delhi-Mumbai flight gets delayed for over 4 hrs

Watch | Hyderabad kid mauled to death by stray dogs; Netizens request for rules to combat dog menace amid other such deadly incidents

Watch | Who is Shelly Oberoi, the new Mayor of Delhi; check details