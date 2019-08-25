El Camino-A Breaking Bad Movie trailer is out; to hit Netflix on October 11

Global streaming giant Netflix has launched the first teaser of hugely popular American TV series Breaking Bad, named as El Camino: A Breaking Bad film. As per reports, the Breaking Bad movie will hit the streaming website on October 11. Bob Odenkirk, who plays lawyer Saul Goodman in the series, revealed the whole movie had already been shot, reported BBC.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman?



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0 Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019 The sequel is coming after six years of Breaking Bad's last season in 2013. Leader characters Auron Paul and Bryan Cranston had earlier given hints that they both are teaming up again. Soon pic.twitter.com/BN93cV0Swi Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 25, 2019 Even sooner pic.twitter.com/9VOBJOmZn5 Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) July 2, 2019

The El Camino teaser shows an interrogation scene, with Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) telling the cops that he doesn't know where Jesse Pinkman, a character played by Aaron Paul, is. "I don't know what to tell you, like, I have said, like 500 times already. I have no idea where he is. Don't know where he's headed either. North, south, west, east, Mexico, the moon, I don't have a clue. But yo, even if I did, I wouldn't tell you," Skinny can be heard telling the interrogators.

Breaking Bad TV series was created and produced by Vince Gilligan. The show originally aired on AMC for five seasons, from January 20, 2008, to September 29, 2013. Set and filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the series tells the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a struggling and depressed high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with stage-3 lung cancer.

Together with his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), White turns to a life of crime by producing and selling crystallised methamphetamine to secure his family's financial future before he dies, while navigating the dangers of the criminal underworld.

