Elon Musk posts Taliban members' photo without face masks, asks this question

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday took a dig at the Taliban who took over Afghanistan recently. Pointing out their disregard for COVID protocols, Musk took to Twitter asking his followers if they think Taliban members know about the Delta variant of the coronavirus which is currently causing a surge in COVID-19 cases across the United States and the world alike.

Musk's jibe at the Taliban was in reference to a meme he had posted a few hours earlier which jokingly complained about how its members were not wearing face masks when gathered in a group. This was Elon Musk's first-ever observation on the Taliban since they took over Afghanistan on August 16.

In another tweet, Musk sarcastically enquired about the Islamist fundamentalist group knowing the existence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. He wrote, "Do they even know about the delta variant!?"

Social media reaction to Elon Musk's tweet

Netizens responded to Musk's tweet saying that the Taliban itself is more dangerous than the Delta variant of the coronavirus. "They themselves are most dangerous than delta or any other variant. We need vaccination for them ASAP, " wrote one Twitter user. One person asked if the Taliban knew about the Lamda variant of the virus. Here are some interesting reactions to Elon Musk's latest dig at the Taliban.

Elon Musk is known to be extremely active on Twitter where he has over 59 million followers which is more than any other businessman in the world.

