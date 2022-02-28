Elon Musk says SpaceX will save International Space Station after Russia's threat

Elon Musk said his company SpaceX would rescue the International Space Station (ISS) if Russia attempts to drop it from orbit after threats by Vladimir Putin's space chief.



The tweet came just hours after activating Starlink satellites to guarantee Internet access in Ukraine.

Dimitry Rogozin, Russian space program chief, took to Twitter amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine to warn that Russian expertise and technology would be necessary to keep the ISS in orbit and prevent it from crashing down onto the US or Europe.



'If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States and Europe?' Rogozin tweeted.



To this, Elon replied, 'SpaceX.'



When a Twitter user asked the billionaire if this meant SpaceX would keep the ISS from falling onto Earth, Musk said 'Yes' in response.



The head of Tesla and SpaceX also replied to another tweet, which depicted the ISS without the Russian segment, and a SpaceX Dragon attached instead.



'Good thread,' Musk replied to the tweet thread.



Meanwhile, Musk announced on Saturday that Starlink was made active in Ukraine after the Russian invasion disrupted internet service across the country.



On Saturday afternoon, Musk answered the call and said that he would be sending Starlink receivers to the country.