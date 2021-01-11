Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes tests COVID-19 positive; says 'enjoying the Dayquil fever dream'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's girlfriend Claire Elise Boucher, also known as Grimes, has announced that she has contracted COVID-19. The 32-year-old Canadian musician revealed in an Instagram post that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Finally got COVID but enjoying the Dayquil fever dream," the Canadian singer wrote on the social media platform and embedded a link to the popular song 'Good Days' by SZA.

However, Grimes did not reveal any further details about how she contracted the virus or the symptoms of COVID-19 she was experiencing. Grimes also did not share whether her husband Elon Musk and son X AE A-Xii have also contracted the virus or had gotten tested for it.

The SpaceX CEO and Grimes had made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. In May last year, the couple welcomed their first kid together. They named their son X AE A-Xii.

Musk also has five more children with his first wife Justine. All of his kids from his first marriage are boys.

Earlier, Musk had surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person with a net worth of more than $188.5 billion.

Claire Elise Boucher started her music career back in 2007 when she began posting self-produced music on MySpace under the name of Grimes. Grimes is known for her experimental music.

The success of her third album titled - Visions helped her carve a name for herself in the alternative music scene. The album was declared the 'Electronic Album of the Year' at Juno Awards in 2013.

Last year, Grimes released her latest studio album 'Miss Anthropocene' to success. The album topped the Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart in March 2020.

