Employee says 'love you' to client in a meeting by mistake: This is how the client responded

A simple slip of the tongue during a work call turned into an unexpectedly wholesome moment between an employee and a client, as detailed in a now-viral Reddit post. What could have been an embarrassing workplace blunder instead sparked a wave of empathy and laughter online.

The Reddit user recounted the incident, saying he accidentally signed off a professional call with an important client by saying, “love you.” As the realization sank in, he heard the client giggle before the line went dead. “I was mortified,” the employee wrote in the post, which included a screenshot of the email he received the next day.

Subject line? “Love you.”

The message read:“Hey, just wanted to say that I didn’t mean to laugh at you when you accidentally signed off on our call with a ‘love you’. I just found it funny because I’ve definitely done that before, and I know it happens. I am glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that.”

The email ended with a friendly sign-off and a reminder for their next meeting—clearly no harm done.

The post quickly gathered steam on Reddit, with users chiming in to share similar accidental outbursts. “WFH also and called my boss ‘honey’ before,” one user confessed. Another said, “I’ve called my teacher ‘mom’ once.”

Another user shared a similar anecdote, "I was on an emergency repair project at a power plant. With commute it was 14-15 hour days, 7 days a week. At the same time I seriously deep cleaning the house for my wedding in my bit of spare time. I accidently texted the head plant engineer, "I love you" instead of my soon to be wife. He responded, "I've really liked working with you, but it has only been a week and I think it is too early in the relationship for that." Fucking gold. I went from embarrassed to laughing my ass off while scrubbing baseboard."

A second-grade teacher joined the thread to add, “I get called mom, dad, grandma. I take it as a sign of comfort and affection.”

One of the most upvoted responses summed up the sentiment best: “I told my supervisor I loved her at the end of our weekly call — she said she loved me too. We laughed. It’s nice to see a little empathy from a random human. Much needed.”