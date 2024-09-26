'End of my YouTube career': Ranveer Allahbadia responds to channel deletion by hackers

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has fallen victim to a cyberattack that compromised his YouTube channels. In an Instagram post, Allahbadia revealed that hackers had taken control of his channels. The name of BeerBiceps was changed to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024," while his personal channel was renamed "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."

The hackers deleted a significant portion of his content, including interviews and podcasts, replacing them with old streams of events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump. As a result, YouTube removed the hacked channels, showing a message that the page was no longer available.

While Allahbadia has not yet made an official statement regarding the hack, he indirectly addressed the situation on Instagram. Sharing a picture of a meal, he wrote, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet." In another post, he humorously asked, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all."

Allahbadia, who began his digital journey at the age of 22 with the launch of BeerBiceps, currently manages seven YouTube channels, amassing around 12 million subscribers. It is still unclear whether he has regained access to his channels.