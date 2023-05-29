Even the Himalayas not spared! Shocking video of plastic waste on Mt Everest goes viral, netizens call for strict action

In a shocking revelation, a viral video has shown large amounts of garbage and plastic waste being dumped on Mount Everest.

The video, which was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, was recorded by a camping mountaineer, who showed the state of his camp, calling it “dirty”. The 20-second clip shows the mountaineers breaking camp, surrounded by heaps of plastic bags, waste and other dumps.

When human beings don't spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heartbreaking. #stopplasticpollution #MountEverest #everest video by @EverestToday pic.twitter.com/zuuorrkADF — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 29, 2023

“When human beings don't spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heartbreaking. #stopplasticpollution #MountEverest #everest video by @EverestToday,” Sahu wrote in the caption.

Netizens minced no words when expressing their disapproval of the mountain’s current state. They agreed with Sahu’s statement, expressing “heartbreak” at the sight. A user called the view the “most horrible sight”, words you would never expect to be associated with a mountain with such legend tied to it.

Most horrible sight !! — Dr Alok Gupta MD, FIAP, Jaipur (@docalok) May 29, 2023

This likely is only a glimpse of what people leave up there. Heartbreaking indeed. — Ray Gaur (@raygaurca) May 29, 2023

One user noted the date of the post, May 29, and pointed out that it was a day special to Tenzing Norgay, the famed conqueror of Everest. It was precisely 70 years ago to the day when Tenzin Norgay and Edmund Hillary conquered Everest, becoming the first people to do so. The user stated that the two conquerors of the fabled peak would mourn at its current state.

Today is the birthday of Tenzing, and also on this day only Tenzing and Hillary concurred Mt. Everest. A feat for sure, but they would have never thought that it leads to a pile of plastic years after. Must be mourning up in the heaven. pic.twitter.com/ROoZT8i9Qz — Harnishsinh Rathod🇮🇳🐾 (@rathodharnish) May 29, 2023

“Today is the birthday of Tenzing, and also on this day only Tenzing and Hillary concurred Mt. Everest. A feat for sure, but they would have never thought that it leads to a pile of plastic years after. Must be mourning up in the heaven,” he wrote.

Some users called for restrictions and laws to be put in place in order to preserve the mountain.

Oh no! This is really sad..some laws need to be brought in to prevent this asap — Pink Lotus (@NetySahai) May 29, 2023

Some areas should be kept out of Humans if nature has to be preserved. — s. vishwanathan (@zeezpharma) May 29, 2023

“Oh no! This is really sad..some laws need to be brought in to prevent this asap,” one user said.

“Some areas should be kept out of Humans if nature has to be preserved,” another said.