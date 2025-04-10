scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Everyone was flabbergasted...': IT job hopeful walks out of panel interview after 5 minutes

Feedback

'Everyone was flabbergasted...': IT job hopeful walks out of panel interview after 5 minutes

Posting on Reddit, the candidate shared what he described as a "disrespecting" experience that caught him completely off guard

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Redditor shares awkward panel experience at hospital job Redditor shares awkward panel experience at hospital job

An IT job applicant’s decision to walk out of a hospital interview just five minutes in has sparked a heated conversation online about outdated and aggressive hiring tactics. Posting on Reddit, the candidate shared what he described as a “disrespecting” experience that caught him completely off guard.

“Today I had an appointment for an interview as an IT employee for a hospital. I had only had one phone call with HR and she told me I was invited on site for a short 30-minute interview, so I went there expecting it to be an easy-going conversation,” he wrote.

But what he walked into was far from that. According to the post, he was ushered into a small room and made to sit with his back against the wall, directly facing a panel of five people—including a manager, a technical staffer, and two HR trainees. “They all sat very close in my personal space, all eyes on me,” he recalled.

The interview quickly turned into a barrage of “classic stupid questions about gaps and previous experiences,” with no effort made to discuss the actual role. Feeling blindsided, he decided to cut the session short: “I answered a few rapid-fire questions and then told them I didn’t find this a pleasant way of recruiting and walked out. Everyone was flabbergasted including myself. Must been a world record.”

Ran out of an interview after 5 minutes
byu/NotASysAdmin666 inrecruitinghell

The post struck a chord with users who shared their own frustrations with poorly handled interviews.

One user wrote, “I've been to some interviews where they basically treated me like shit, and I always wished I had just walked out right when they started rather than sitting there taking a beating for an hour.”

Another added, “Managers who think this is a good way to see if employees 'thrive under pressure' are usually the 'pressure' their employees feel; not their responsibilities.”

A third user emphasized the need for transparency: “It’s one thing to think you are going to be speaking with one person but to have a panel interview with no heads-up is not cool.”

Others shared their own horror stories, including one where a female intern was interviewed by six male employees seated in a row across a large conference table. “The optics alone were just terrible… No more than three of our people in an interview at a time, and don’t all sit on one side of the table,” the commenter said.

Published on: Apr 10, 2025, 4:33 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement