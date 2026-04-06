‘Everything I just said above....’: Amazon techie exposes truth behind viral tech salary stories

In the ever-evolving world of social media, few things spread faster than viral stories — especially those claiming jaw-dropping tech salaries and AI-driven work life. But amid the buzz, a growing number of voices are warning that not everything you read online is as it seems. A recent social media discussion has exposed how easily fabricated tech salary narratives can gain traction, urging users to rethink the content they encounter.

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Ojas Sharma, a user on the platform formerly known as X (Twitter), recently shared a fabricated tale that has since garnered widespread attention. The story centered around a college senior supposedly working at Google with a staggering annual salary of Rs 89 LPA (lakhs per annum), who allegedly leaned heavily on artificial intelligence for coding. The post went viral within hours, racking up thousands of impressions. However, Sharma later confessed that the story was entirely fictional, designed as a test to highlight how misinformation spreads online.

I know a guy from my college, he was my senior. He works at Google now and has a package of 89 LPA.



He told me that even he has started using AI while coding at Google.

If he is using AI, then we are officially cooked.



Crazy thing is everything I just said above is completely… — Ojas Sharma (@OjasSharma276) April 4, 2026

“If he is using AI, then we are officially cooked,” Sharma remarked in the post. “The crazy thing is everything I just said above is completely made up. And honestly, a lot of what you see on Twitter is exactly like this: fake stories created just to farm impressions. So don't believe everything you see online.”

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Sharma's eye-opening admission shines a light on the broader issue: many viral tech-related stories, especially those involving hefty salaries and AI-driven anxieties, are fabricated for the sole purpose of gaining attention and engagement. The revelation has sparked a wider conversation about the increasing prevalence of such content in the tech space, blurring the lines between truth and fiction.

Amazon tech employee Neha Sharma echoed these sentiments, sharing her own made-up story of a friend allegedly earning Rs 5 crore at Amazon, supposedly working with AI for coding tasks. Like Sharma, she later revealed that the post was fabricated, further amplifying the growing concern about the authenticity of viral tech content.

“The crazy thing is everything I just said above is completely made up,” Neha Sharma wrote in her post, mirroring Ojas Sharma's message. “And honestly, a lot of what you see on Twitter is exactly like these fake stories created just to farm impressions. So don't believe everything you see online.”

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The posts quickly gained traction and sparked a flurry of comments from social media users, many of whom expressed their suspicions about the authenticity of viral “insider” tech stories.

One user pointed out, “Half of Twitter is storytelling, not reality,” shedding light on the growing trend of fictionalized posts designed to maximize engagement. Another user added, “People really underestimate how much Twitter is just creative nonfiction,” reinforcing the idea that many online stories are more fiction than fact.

The conversation quickly broadened to include broader criticisms of social media itself. “Most social media is shit now. AI has made it worse,” said a third user, voicing frustration over the way platforms have become a breeding ground for misinformation.