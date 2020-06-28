scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Ex-Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoken to Vaghela and asked about his health; coronavirus tally has reached 30,709 in Gujarat, including 1,789 deaths

Shankersinh Vaghela was admitted to hospital on Saturday Shankersinh Vaghela was admitted to hospital on Saturday

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He was admitted to hospital after he reported high fever and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vaghela on Sunday and asked about his health, reported India Today. Coronavirus tally has reached 30,709 in Gujarat. The state has reported 1,789 deaths due to coronavirus. India reported the highest ever spike in daily coronavirus cases at 19,906 in last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,28,859.

The recovery rate in India has further improved to 58.6 per cent from yesterday's level of 58.1 per cent, the health ministry has said.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos