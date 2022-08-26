Expel politician Shrikant Tyagi from district, residents of housing society urge DM

Residents of Noida’s Grand Omaxe housing society have written a letter to the district magistrate seeking expulsion of politician Shrikant Tyagi from the district at least until all pending cases against him are settled in court. The residents have also detailed incidents wherein Tyagi created an atmosphere of fear in the society and forcibly entered the society premises with his bouncers.

As per residents, the politicians spread hooliganism and used to occupy the common area in the society and stationed bouncers near swimming pool, causing immense inconvenience to residents especially women. They further said that the he did not pay maintenance and other charges when the RWA went to ask him instead his bouncer and gunner abused the AOA team.

The letter comes after the Tyagi Mahapanchayat came out in support of the politician accused of hurling expletives and assaulting a woman co-resident. Tyagi was booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a woman resident who objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society. Tyagi claimed he was within his rights to do so.

As per news agency PTI, Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles. An elderly resident told the news agency, “We had been raising the issue of encroachment since last three years and finally it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it.”

(With inputs from Bhupender Chaudhary, PTI)

