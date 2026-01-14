'Extreme pollution in Delhi': Top Danish shuttler on third straight India Open withdrawal, reveals $5,000 BWF fine

Top Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen has explained his decision to skip the ongoing India Open 2026 in Delhi, marking the third consecutive year he has withdrawn from the tournament.

In an Instagram story, Antonsen cited Delhi’s extreme pollution as the primary reason for his absence and revealed that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) fined him $5,000 for pulling out.

“Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result, BWF once again has fined me 5000 USD,” Antonsen wrote.

Antonsen’s remarks came a day after fellow Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt raised concerns about conditions at the venue. After winning her first-round match at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Blichfeldt described the training environment as unhygienic and alleged there were pigeon droppings on the court.

The India Open, a Super 750 tournament, is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for the first time. In previous editions, the event was hosted at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, located less than 500 metres away.

Speaking after her match, Blichfeldt termed the conditions “dirty and unhealthy” and said there had been little improvement from last year. She pointed to dirt on the floors, bird droppings in warm-up areas, and cold, dusty conditions inside the facility. She also urged the BWF to review the arrangements ahead of the World Championships, which India will host later this year.

Blichfeldt later clarified that while she was satisfied with the quality of the competition courts, her concerns were related to environmental and health conditions that could affect player performance and wellbeing. She added that similar issues had existed in previous years at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) rejected suggestions that the main competition venue was poorly maintained. BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said Blichfeldt’s comments were being misinterpreted and clarified that her concerns related to training and warm-up areas, particularly at the KD Jadhav Stadium. He said the main arena at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium has been kept clean, dirt-free and pigeon-free, adding that several players have expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

The Badminton World Federation has yet to respond to Blichfeldt’s remarks, even as concerns have been raised ahead of the World Championships, which will be held in India for the first time in 16 years.